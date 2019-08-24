BWF World Championships, semi-finals live: PV Sindhu on the charge against Chen Yufei
Here are live scores and updates from the penultimate day of the Badminton World Championships in Basel.
Live updates
PV Sindhu 21-7, 20-13 Chen Yufei
Finally! Trailing 7-21, 10-19 Chen Yufei finally wins TWO POINTS in a row for the FIRST TIME in the entire match. But Sindhu now has 8 match points! Chen saves one with a good drop.
PV Sindhu 21-7, 19-11 Chen Yufei
Well, Sindhu gets a challenge wrong just to show she cannot do EVERYTHING right today. Chen has the serve at 10-18... it seems like she had the rally under control... but leaves her side of the court open and gifts the point to Sindhu! The Indian misses a smash, can Chen finally win two in a row?
PV Sindhu 21-7, 17-9 Chen Yufei
Chen gets the serve back on an error from Sindhu and she gives it right back! Sindhu misses the lines on her smash but follows that up with a well-constructed point (that ends with another Chen error). Chen YET TO WIN CONSECUTIVE POINTS!
PV Sindhu 21-7, 14-7 Chen Yufei
A 26-shot rally in the second point after the break and Sindhu takes that as well to extend her lead. Another mini-rally follows that ends with Chen sending a lift long. Dominance continues.
PV Sindhu 21-7, 11-7 Chen Yufei
Sindhu leading 21-7, 11-7 and quite incredibly, Chen Yufei has not won 2 consecutive points even once in this entire match so far! Astonishing. Yufei reached the number of points she earned in the first game before the mid-game break. But Sindhu is in control.
PV Sindhu 21-7, 10-7 Chen Yufei
Chen is simply unable to get her lengths right whenever she tries pushing Sindhu to the backcourt. Most of the errors from that aspect of her. Chen gets a smash right to make it 6-9 but Sindhu plays a superb backhand drop to go up 10-6. Fist pump from Chen as she kills the next point with a body smash.
PV Sindhu 21-7, 6-5 Chen Yufei
Much better from Chen as plays a forehand slice to perfection to kill a long rally. Longest of the match so far, in fact, at 36 shots. This could get interesting now.
PV Sindhu 21-7, 6-4 Chen Yufei
After trading points in the early exchanges, Sindhu has a two-point lead as Chen nets a forehand. First roar of the second game from the Indian. Chen then pounces on a short return from Sindhu to close the gap, but sends a forehand drop wide.
PV Sindhu 21-7, 2-2 Chen Yufei
Here we go, we guess? A confident crosscourt smash from Chen, that lands in. She was struggling with that shot in the opening game. Sindhu then plays a good lift that lands well in, Chen’s judgement pretty bad there. Sindhu then returns the favour.
Abhijeet Kulkarni: Sindhu simply schooled Yufei in that opening game. She covered the court with authority and always kept the Chinese on the backfoot. The Indian takes the opening game 21-7 in just 15 minutes.
First game stats: Sindhu dominant from the get go...
PV Sindhu 21-7 Chen Yufei - FIRST BLOOD PV SINDHU!
A delightful return of serve from Sindhu and she converts her second game point. Dream start for PV Sindhu. Surely Chen Yufei will improve in the second game? Surely she cannot make life *this* easy for the Indian?
PV Sindhu 20-6 Chen Yufei
A quiet fist-bump, no big roar. Sindhu is in control, moving around the court with ease. A superb body smash puts her 19-5 ahead. Chen’s lazy retrieval gives 14 game points to Sindhu.
PV Sindhu 17-4 Chen Yufei
Frustration for Chen after she takes the serve on the back of an error from Sindhu. The Indian not giving any breathing space at the moment, the 3rd seed looks suffocated, in a manner of speaking. Another gun smash from Sindhu!
PV Sindhu 14-3 Chen Yufei
Two more loose points from Chen to restart after interval. Sindhu then challenges a call on the right baseline... and she is right. Nothing going Chen’s way at the moment.
Abhijeet Kulkarni, our badminton correspondent: Sindhu leads 11-3 and apart from one point when Yufei attacked her to win a point, the Indian has looked completely at ease in the first eight minutes of this match.
PV Sindhu 11-3 Chen Yufei
A good forehand block from Sindhu that catches Chen short. And then a brilliant inside-out smash after a 27-shot rally. Sharp stuff from Sindhu as she goes up 10-3. And then Chen hits a forehand wide. It’s been a dominant start for the Indian.
PV Sindhu 8-3 Chen Yufei
Errors continue from Chen as she hits a simple forehand from backcourt into the net. Another backhand error after that, with a lethargic looking block. Six-point lead for Sindhu, who then misses the angle on her smash.
PV Sindhu 6-2 Chen Yufei
Chen injects pace into the rally, keeps the shuttle flat and hits a smash well to retake serve. And then first big fist bump from Sindhu, as she nails the crosscourt smash. And then hits a cross-push to take a 4-point lead.
PV Sindhu 4-1 Chen Yufei
First long rally of the match, both players hitting some good drops but Sindhu, with the help of the net chord, gets the point. Chen then sends another push long.
PV Sindhu 2-1 Chen Yufei
Chen starts with an unforced error. Sindhu does too, when she had an open court to smash, ends up hitting it long. And then a backhand error from Chen. Nerves from both players .
PV Sindhu 0-0 Chen Yufei
Warm-ups are done. PV Sindhu will receive at the near side. Here we go!
2.36 pm: Chen Yufei has been on a winning spree in 2019. The All England champion, no less. Can Sindhu extend her winning record? Both players come into this match on the back of pretty marathon efforts. Both were on court for an excess of 70 minutes in the quarterfinals.
2.33 pm: The last time Sindhu and Chen Yufei faced each other in the World Championships semi-final in 2017, the Indian was a runaway winner in a match that lasted 48 minutes. It was one of Sindhu’s best performances, ever. She will need to be at her best once again today. Chen and Sindhu walk on to the court! Goosebumps for us.... you?
2.32 pm: We have live images, folks... the match is live on Star Sports 1 in India. Time for PV Sindhu!
2.29 pm: Details about PV Sindhu’s opponent for the semi-final, Chen Yufei.
Rank (seed): 3 (4)
Form in 2019: Chen has been on a phenomenal run in the last year, starting with her first major triumph at China Open in 2018 (during the course of which she had defeated Sindhu). Since that, she has since won the All England this year, to go with the Swiss Open, Indonesia Open and Australian Open titles. Her win-loss record this year is a phenomenal 39/5 compared to Sindhu’s 19/9. There should be no surprise that, given her form, Chen leads the race for the Olympic qualification.
Previous meetings: Sindhu leads H2H 5-3
2.22 pm: Sindhu’s match against Chen Yufei is a repeat of the 2017 World Championships semi-final, when the Indian produced one of her best all-round performances in memory. Sindhu met the rising star of women’s singles most recently at the Indonesia Open as well, and won again comfortably.
In her six World Championships appearances so far, Sindhu has never lost against a player from China.
But this match is going to be anything but easy.
2.20 pm: In ten minutes from now, the coverage will start on Saturday and the first match is PV Sindhu’s.
2.12 pm: There is a perception in the badminton circle that Tai Tzu can be vulnerable when made to play outside of her comfort zone, where she dictates the rallies, and can be beaten if the opponent can sustain that pressure and find a few winners. On Friday in Basel, Switzerland, Sindhu not only managed to do that in the next two games but once again proved how she is one of the big tournament players.
Read: How a power-packed PV Sindhu broke down Tai Tzu Ying’s game and resolve
2.06 pm: Here’s some reading for you on what was a memorable Friday in Basel...
Women’s doubles combination of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa had started that dream run when they won a medal for India after 28 years at the Worlds in 2011. PV Sindhu, with four medals in five editions since, and Saina Nehwal, with her two medals (2015 and 2017), had ensured that India had not returned empty handed from the championships.
Whether anyone admitted or not, that run was under serious threat this year.
How that sentiment has changed now!
READ: Sindhu and Sai Praneeth’s historic wins make Basel 2019 a pleasant surprise for India
Hello and welcome to live updates from the sixth and penultimate day of the Badminton World Championships in Basel.
When the Indian badminton contingent headed to Basel, Switzerland, for the 2019 BWF World Championships last week, many fans wondered whether the shuttlers could continue the six-year streak of winning at least one medal in the prestigious event.
Thanks to PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth’s wins on Friday, India will have two podium finishes at the 25th edition of the marquee event.
It was a fantastic Friday for Indian badminton!
Sindhu first came from behind to pack off Tai Tzu 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 in 71 minutes and Sai Praneeth then ended India’s 36-year wait for a men’s singles medal with a 24-22, 21-14 win over Asian Games gold medallist Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.
Sindhu’s fifth semi-final appearance at the Worlds also means that she continues to hold the record of bagging 50% of India’s overall medals tally from the championships, which now stands at 10. Only two of them – Prakash Padukone in 1983 and B Sai Praneeth this year – have been won by men’s shuttlers.
Now, that is done... can the two go on further and book their places in the finals on Sunday? Let’s find out.