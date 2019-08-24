Ishant Sharma’s late burst broke the back of the West Indies batting on Friday and the senior India pacer attributed his fine performance to pace bowling partner Jasprit Bumrah’s advice of trying cross-seam stuff.

Ishant took three wickets from his final three overs to complete his ninth five-wicket haul in Tests as West Indies trailed by 108 runs with just two first innings wickets in hand at the end of day’s play.

“There was rain and after that the ball became wet and there was nothing happening. So we thought we can bowl with a cross seam. There was bounce. Actually Bumrah told me that we can try cross seam since there is nothing happening,” Ishant, who returned with figures of 5/42, said.

“The attempt was that if you bowl out the opposition as soon as possible, it is good for your team. We tried to do that and were able to,” he told fielding coach R Sridhar who interviewed him for bcci.tv.

It was a special day for the seasoned pacer, who struck 19 runs and shared a crucial 60-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (58) for the eighth wicket during India’s innings earlier in the day.

“To be honest, when I was out during our innings, I was not feeling good at all. The more I scored runs with Jaddu (Jadeja), the better it would be for the team. From 25/3, the kind of comeback we had, I wanted to have a long partnership with Jadeja,” said the 30-year-old fast bowler, who is playing in his 91st Test.

His five victims included two brilliant caught and bowled efforts, including the fourth wicket of Shimron Hetmyer in the penultimate over of the day. Asked about the two efforts, he gave credit to the fielding coach.

“All credit goes to you (Sridhar). You always said while fielding you have to always anticipate. If you do extra work after being so tired, if you do fielding after bowling so much, your fitness levels increase. As a cricketer if that (fitness) is improved, everybody can see the result but the hard work behind it is not known. So that is the result of hard work.”