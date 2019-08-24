Krishnappa Gowtham, who produced a jaw-dropping all-round show in a Karnataka Premier League game on Friday, first by scoring 134 off 56 balls and then picking up 8/15, termed it a “dream day when everything fell in place”.

Gowtham, who plays first-class cricket for Karnataka and represents Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, recently had a good India A tour of West Indies.

Playing for Bellary Tuskers in the Karnataka Premier League, the all-rounder smashed 13 sixes in his hundred and ran through Shimoga Lions, which helped his team register an easy 70-run win on Friday.

“I definitely didn’t expect to play this kind of an innings. As a cricketer it is a dream day. And it is something we can’t plan for, it just has to happen. It is something which we always work for. Some days it does come off and I was fortunate enough that it happened yesterday. It was just one of those days when you’re in the zone and everything comes off,” said Gowtham.

By his own admission, he never knew about the record. “I never knew about the record. I just enjoyed myself in the middle. I got a chance to bat higher up in the order and I planned to bat aggressively and things just fell in place,” he added.

Gowtham further said he was in a good frame of mind and that things were falling into place. “Maybe you can say I am in a good frame of mind more than anything. I am in a good space and a good frame of mind and things are falling into place,” he said about his ton and eight-wicket haul.

He also said he was delighted to be holding the purple cap, adding “it was something special. I have always been aiming to hold the purple cap. I am fortunate enough it has happened this season.”

Before coming into this edition of the KPL, Gowtham was in fine form for India A against West Indies A in the Caribbean, picking 11 wickets in two games, including two five-fors. He said the tour went off well and the ball was coming out well, adding that getting two five-fors helped the team win, which was more important than individual performance.

“It (the tour) went really well, the confidence is always there. It did come out well. I got a couple of five-fors, it helped the team win the trophy, that is more important to me than my individual performance,” the Karnataka all-rounder added.

Asked how playing in the IPL had helped, Gowtham said when one rubs shoulders with the best players in the world, it helps one learn things and also develop one’s own game.

“Playing in the IPL, definitely the confidence level always goes up and it is always high. It does give you confidence that you can change the game around. You get to play with the best in the world. Yeah, definitely when you rub shoulders with them, you will obviously learn something from them and develop your game. It helps to a great extent,” he said.