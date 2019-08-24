Concerned with the six-month suspension of National Dope Testing Laboratory’s accreditation by World Anti-Doping Agency, the BCCI has written to the National Anti-Doping Agency about the “chain of custody” of the samples collected at domestic events during this period

The Wada suspended the Indian lab over non-conformities with International Standard of Laboratories as identified during a site visit. The suspension is a setback to India’s anti-doping programme with less than a year left for the Olympic Games.

“We request you to kindly let us know how this suspension will affect samples collected by Nada at BCCI domestic cricket tournaments. Since NDTL is unable to test the samples of all cricketers, what is the way forward to ensure a strict chain of custody and timely analysis of all samples,” BCCI CEO Rahul Johri wrote in a letter to Nada DG Navin Agarwal, which in possession of PTI.

The NDTL did not gather samples, just tested them. As things stand, Nada can still collect and have samples tested at an overseas Wada accredited lab. Bangkok seems a feasible cost-effective option at the moment.

The BCCI had for long resisted coming under the ambit of Nada even though their samples collected by International Dope Tests & Management of Sweden was tested at the NDTL.

Johri’s letter came after sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya told reporters that the agency has met its initial target of collecting 3000 samples for the year, which casts doubt on how many samples they will collect during BCCI’s domestic season.

The Nada, on its official Facebook page, had earlier issued a press release, stating that they would start sample collection during the ongoing Duleep Trophy. The DCOs have not come for the first two Duleep Trophy matches and it is to be seen if they come for the remaining two games (including final) in Bengaluru.

The BCCI’s domestic events will continue till March and the suspension of NDTL continues till February 20.

With PTI Inputs