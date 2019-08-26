India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane dedicated his match-winning performance in the first Test against the West Indies to all those who stood by him during the past two years when he went through a rough patch.

Rahane scored 81 and 102 – his first Test hundred in two years – during India’s 318-run victory, which also earned him the player of the match award.

“This hundred was special. My time with Hampshire really helped me. I dedicate this hundred to the people who backed me, supported me when I was going through a rough patch,” Rahane said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rahane, who had gone 17 Tests without a century in more than two years, hit his 10th Test hundred – 102 off 242 balls – in the second innings of India’s World Test Championship campaign opener.

“It feels special, getting this hundred after 29 or 30 innings. I’ve been getting 70s, but getting a 100 means a lot to me,” Rahane said after India dismissed the hosts for 100 in 26.5 overs in the second innings.

Rahane also termed his 81 in the first innings as crucial considering the situation of the match when he went out to bat.

“The first innings was crucial after we were three down for 20-odd. We needed a partnership, and the stand between Rahul and me was crucial. I think on the first day the wicket was damp. West Indies bowled really well in that session. But it was important to play as many balls as possible without thinking about runs,” said the 31-year-old.

“We wanted to bat 90-100 overs in the first innings knowing runs would come. In the second innings, and Virat and I wanted to get a good partnership. We wanted to just bat, bat and bat.”

India will take on the West Indies in the second Test in Jamaica, starting on August 30.