India’s U-15 team football coach Bibiano Fernandes is aware of the threat a “physically fit” Sri Lanka could pose in his team’s third Saff U-15 clash on Tuesday.

India crushed Nepal (5-0) and Bhutan (7-0) respectively in their first two matches.

The 42-year-old said that his charges need to take their opponents seriously, as a fit side like Sri Lanka could do a lot of damage.

“Sri Lanka have been a tough team to play against, and their players are very fit. So we will definitely take this match seriously and hopefully, we’ll have the three points at the end of the game,” said Fernandes.

Having won their first two matches, India have amassed six points, and are tied at the top of the table with defending champions Bangladesh.

However, the hosts are ahead on goal difference and are yet to play Bangladesh.

“Our approach will be the same as the previous two games. Three points are what we will be going for, and that’s something that we believe will put us closer to the U-15 Saff Final,” said Fernandes.