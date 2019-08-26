Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and a left-arm pacer, has been named in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming ‘Bapuna Cup’ to be held in Nagpur.

The squad, to be led by Suryakumar Yadav, was announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on its website on Monday.

The Bapuna Cup is a pre-season tournament organised by the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

This year, it will be played in the 50-over format and will begin from September 5.

In the past, Arjun Tendulkar has played in the T20 Mumbai League after he was picked for Rs 5 lakh.

The 19-year-old Mumbaikar has also bowled to the Indian team in the nets.

Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Aditya Tare, Jay Bista, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Raunak Sharma, Eknath Kerkar, Sufiyan Shaikh, Akash Parkar, Shams Mulani, Aditya Dhumal, Shashank Attarde, Aquib Kureshi, Kruthik Hanagavadi and Arjun Tendulkar.