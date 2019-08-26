Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a one under 71 en-route to a season best tied-13th place finish at the CP Women’s Open at Ontario on Monday.

Ashok fired one birdie and one bogey in the front nine and then had another birdie on the back nine and finished with a week’s total of 12 under.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko of South Korea, and Nicole Broch Larsen of Denmark, started the final round as co-leaders with Henderson two shots back in third place. But Ko fired an 8-under 64 to pull away from the field.

Ko finished the tournament at 26-under 262, five shots better than Broch Larsen and seven better than Henderson and American Lizette Salas, who also shot a course-record 8-under 64.