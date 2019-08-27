Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova struggled into the second round of the US Open on Monday. Meanwhile, reigning French Open champion Ashleigh Barty shook off a horrid first set to defeat Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Monday in the first round of the US Open.

The Australian second seed advanced to a second-round match against America’s 73rd-ranked Lauren Davis or 171st-ranked Swedish qualifier Johanna Larsson.

Serena Williams opens her quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles crown against Russia’s Maria Sharapova, a five-time Slam winner, in the night feature in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pliskova, who has a chance to finish the Flushing Meadows fortnight as world number one, held off 138th-ranked Czech qualifier Tereza Martincova 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3) after an hour and 46 minutes.

“It’s tough to play Tereza,” Pliskova said. “We never played and especially tough to play in the first round. “Not my best performance today for sure, and she made some great shots.”

More to follow....

Results

1st rd

Karolina Pliskova (CZE) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/3).

Ashleigh Barty (AUS) bt Zarina Diyas (KZK) 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

(With inputs from AFP)