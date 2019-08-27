India captain Virat Kohli maintained his slender six-point lead over Steve Smith while pacer Jasprit Bumrah made his first-ever entry into the top-10 of the latest International Cricket Council Test rankings released on Tuesday.

However, England all-rounder Ben Stokes following his stupendous effort in the third Test against Australia at Headingley made the biggest surge. It has helped him reach career-best positions among batsmen and all-rounders. He is now 13th among batsmen and second among all-rounders.

The top-ranked Kohli has 910 points while Smith, with 904, is placed second. Kane Williamson and Cheteshwar Pujara are distant third and fourth respectively. India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, with scores of 81 and 102 in the first Test against the West Indies, jumped 10 places to be 11th in the list.

Bumrah, the fastest Indian pacer to 50 wickets, is now seventh in the bowlers’ list after a leap of nine places thanks to his five-wicket haul against the West Indies.