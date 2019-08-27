Former off-spinner and women’s team coach Ramesh Powar has been named India A bowling coach for the upcoming series against South Africa A.

“He has been appointed only for the South Africa A series,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India official said on Tuesday.

Powar, who played two Tests and 31 One-Day Internationals for India, was embroiled in a controversy late last year after he fell out with senior women’s team player Mithali Raj when he was the head coach.

Powar had reapplied for the same position but the Cricket Advisory Committee headed by 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev chose WV Raman as his successor.

India A will be playing two four day games and a five-match unofficial ODI series against South Africa A.

The one-day series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram beginning from Thursday.