Two-time Indian Super League champion Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced the signing of 33-year old Maltese forward Andre Schembri on a free transfer ahead of the 2019-’20 campaign.

The versatile forward will become the first player from Malta to play for Chennaiyin as well as in the ISL, a release said.

He joins Chennaiyin FC after a spell at Cypriot top division side Apollon Limassol FC, with whom he became the first Maltese player to score in the proper rounds of a Uefa competition, netting in the Europa League.

“It is an honour to sign for Chennaiyin and become the first Maltese footballer to play for the club and in the ISL. Malta is very close to Italy and I know a lot about Chennaiyin because of its rich history involving Italians,” said Schembri.

He was referring to Chennaiyin’s first head coach Marco Materazzi and subsequent former Italian footballers who played for the club.

Schembri became Chennaiyin’s sixth summer signing after Lithuanian Nerijus Valskis, Romanian duo Lucian Goian and Dragos Firtulescu, Afghan Masih Saighani and Edwin Sydney Vanspaul.

Chennaiyin head coach John Gregory said the Maltese forward’s goal-scoring ability, versatility and leadership skills would be an asset for the team.

It will be the first stint outside of Europe for the Maltese international, who comes from a family of footballers, with his grandfather, father and uncles having played for the national team, the release said.