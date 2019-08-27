Royal Challengers Bangalore’s newly-appointed Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson on Tuesday said Australian Simon Katich was the “right man” for the job of head coach.

“He [Katich] was on the radar for RCB for a while, and rightfully so because he’s very talented,” Hesson was quoted as saying in a media release issued by Karnataka Premier League.

“He was part of our discussions too. I feel like RCB have gotten the right man for the job. We hope to put our best foot forward.

“The key fact in any new place is to immerse yourself entirely in the experience, rather than trying to impose your views and the way you work. You need to be doing the adapting. It’s not the other way around.”

RCB has failed to win the IPL title even once. The team has failed to make it to the play-offs in the last three seasons. Hesson, the former New Zealand coach was pipped by incumbent Ravi Shastri for the job of India coach and he congratulated the former India all-rounder.

“I went through the process and I am happy with the process. I wish Ravi and the team the best of luck,” said Hesson, who is in Mysuru doing commentary in the KPL.

Hesson also had words of praise for the support staff, which comprises of batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

“As a coach, you’re always going to be judged only as a coach. Within any coaching group, though, you need plenty of playing experience. That said, I think it’s more about the combination of coaches. I am sure team India has put together a good crew,”

The KPL has been a consistent feeder for the IPL since its inception in 2009, with over 20 from the state going on to shine in the biggest domestic T20 league in the world. “This is just a chance to look at some talent,” said Hesson, who is scouting for the 2020 edition of the IPL.

“Obviously, there is some talent in the catchment areas of Karnataka. I am just getting to know some personnel in the RCB. I am meeting the management later in the week. It’s about gathering information. The more talent we spot the better,” he signed off.