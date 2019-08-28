All-rounder Keemo Paul has replaced fast bowler Miguel Cummins in the West Indies’ 13-member squad for the second Test against India, starting on Friday in Jamaica.

Paul, who missed the first Test due to an ankle injury, is now available for selection, the West Indies Cricket Board said in a statement.

Besides, West Indies’ interim selection committee has also decided to keep wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton with the squad.

Shane Dowrich, meanwhile, has returned to Barbados to continue his rehabilitation after being ruled out of the series with an ankle injury.

India won the first Test by 318 runs in Antigua. The Virat Kohli-led visitors also emerged victorious in the limited-overs leg of the tour.

West Indies squad

Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Braithwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Jahmar Hamilton, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.