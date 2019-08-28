Former India tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi was impressed by the composure shown by young Sumit Nagal in his first round match at the US Open against the great Roger Federer.

Nagal surprised one and all as he took the first set against the Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion on Tuesday. And although Federer came back strongly to take the next three sets and win the match 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, the 22-year-old Indian had surely managed to make a name for himself.

Also Read – Even in a loss against Federer, Sumit Nagal’s heart and forehand make an impression

“He showed incredible composure against the greatest player in the world and held his own,” Bhupathi, who has been a mentor to Nagal over the years, was quoted as saying by IANS.

“I think both he and his coaching team should be very proud of the improvements they have made this year,” added India’s Davis Cup non-playing captain.

Federer, who lost his opening set at the US Open for the first time since 2003, was impressed by Nagal as well.

“Never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it’s kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well,” said Federer. “He knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career.”