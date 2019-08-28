Sri Lankan mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of the game.

The 34-year old, who made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2008 and last played in international cricket in 2015, took 288 wickets for his country across all formats.

Famous for his “carrom ball”, Mendis snapped 70 wickets in 19 Tests, 152 in 87 One-Day Internationals and 66 in 39 Twenty20 Internationals but he couldn’t prolong his career due to injuries and loss of form.

Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews took to Twitter to congratulate Mendis for his international career.

“Congratulations menda on a short but great career.Unfortunately injuries kept u away but god is kind and will open plenty of avenues to you. Stay blessed,” his former teammate Angelo Mathews wrote on his handle.

Congratulations menda on a short but great career.Unfortunately injuries kept u away but god is kind and will open plenty of avenues to you. Stay blessed brotha pic.twitter.com/ikbrmRjPg9 — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) August 28, 2019

Mendis, who last featured in an ODI against New Zealand in 2015 at Christchurch, had become the fastest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets and is the only bowler to take a six-wicket haul in T20Is twice.

The 34-year-old had burst on to the scene at the Asia Cup when he took six for 13 as Sri Lanka notched up a 100-run win against India in the final in 2008.

He received a Test call-up against India the same year and picked up 26 wickets in a three-Test series at home which Sri Lanka won 2-1.