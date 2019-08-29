Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube’s big-hitting prowess was well complemented by senior international Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul and Axar Patel’s all-round display as India A comfortably beat South Africa A by 69 runs in the first unofficial one-day encounter of the five-match series in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Dube smashed an unbeaten 79 off 60 balls that included a half a dozen of sixes and three boundaries which took India’s score to 327/6 in 47 overs. His whirlwind seventh-wicket partnership of 121 off 71 balls with Patel (60* off 36 balls) gave Indian total an imposing look.

In reply, Chahal warmed up nicely for the upcoming international assignments with figures of 5/47 as South Africa were all-out for 258 in 45 overs despite Reeza Hendricks’ century.

Hendricks’s 110 off 108 balls went in vain as the Proteas weren’t exactly comfortable with the slow nature of the track.

Wicketkeeper-batsmen Heinrich Klaasen (58 off 43 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes) and Khaya Zondo (30) were the only other batsmen to make notable contributions as Chahal, introduced in the first powerplay, kept the SA ‘A’ batsmen in check.

Earlier in the day, most of the Indian top-order batsmen got starts but could not convert into big scores.

The highly-rated Shubman Gill (46 off 47 balls, 7 fours) and captain Manish Pandey (39 off 41 balls, 4 fours) were set but failed to score big.

The home team appeared to be heading for a below-par score when Krunal Pandya (14, 25 balls, 1 six) fell to Anrich Nortje, with the score at 206/6.

However, Dube and Axar had different ideas. The two southpaws blasted the rival bowlers at will, almost, not sparing the pacemen – Anrich Nortje (2/89 in 10 overs), Beuran Hendricks (2/89 in 10 overs) and Junior Dala (1/62 in 9 overs).

Dube reached 50 in 46 deliveries, his first in List-A career, blasting some big sixes.

After a quiet start, all-rounder Patel raced to his 50 in just 34 balls as he effortlessly smote a few sixes too.

The South Africans didn’t get off to a great start, losing opener Janneman Malan (18), who survived after being caught off Deepak Chahar’s but it was adjudged no-ball.

Hendricks played positively and was on the lookout for runs. He kept find the boundary but the middle-order failed to offer him support.

Brief scores: India ‘A’ 327 for 6 in 47 overs (Shivam Dube 79, Axar Patel 60, Shubman Gill 46, Manish Pandey 39, Ishan Kishan 37, Bjorn Fortuin 2/40, Beuran Hendricks 2/89) beat South Africa ‘A’ 258 all out in 45 overs (Reeza Hendricks 110, H Klaasen 58, Y Chahal 5/47, Axar Patel 2/39).

Man of the match: Axar Patel.