India and Nepal secured the top two spots in the 2019 U-15 SAFF Football Championship at the Kalyani Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

India beat defending champions Bangladesh 4-0, while Nepal trounced Bhutan 6-0.

Bangladesh, who had lost 1-4 to Nepal earlier in the tournament, needed to beat India by a two-goal margin, in order to clinch the second spot. However, the hosts came through in the end, with an emphatic result.

The match got off to a rather nervy start on a rain-drenched day.

India head coach Bibiano Fernandes made as many as eight changes to his starting XI from their last game against Sri Lanka. Captain and centre-back Anish Mazumder, midfielder Satvik Sharma, and striker Himanshu Jangra were the only ones to keep their position in the starting XI.

Himanshu Jangra scored a hat-trick, finding the back of the net in the 29th, 74th and 79th minute, while Renedy Meetei struck once in the 90th minute.

India have taken the top spot in the group table.

Both Nepal and India are now set to face each other in the final on Saturday.