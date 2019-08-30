Paris Saint-Germain winger Pablo Sarabia was handed a first call-up to the Spain squad Friday but the announcement was overshadowed by news of the death of former coach Luis Enrique’s daughter.

Luis Enrique, who stood down in June for personal reasons that were not made public at the time, announced on Thursday that his daughter Xana had died aged nine due to bone cancer.

His assistant Robert Moreno stepped up to become coach and lead the team through the rest of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, and the squad revealed on Friday is his first in charge.

As well as Sarabia, who moved to PSG from Sevilla in the close season, there is a first call-up for the Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez.

The defender was part of Spain’s victorious European under-21 Championship squad in June.

Dani Ceballos, who also featured in that squad and is now on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid, is also included.

Spain face Romania in Bucharest on September 5 and then host the Faroe Islands in the northern city of Gijon three days later.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions are top of qualifying Group F for the 2020 tournament with a maximum 12 points from four games, five points clear of Sweden and Romania.

Spain squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Romania and at home to the Faroe Islands

Goalkeepers: David De Gea (Manchester United/ENG), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea/ENG), Pau Lopez (Roma/ITA)

Defenders: Jose Luis Gaya (Valencia), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal (both Real Madrid), Unai Nunez (Athletic Bilbao), Diego Llorente (Real Sociedad), Jesus Navas (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli/ITA), Dani Parejo (Valencia), Dani Ceballos (Arsenal/ENG), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich/GER), Suso (AC Milan/ITA)

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Paco Alcacer (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA)