The Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) will kick-off a four-team U-17 Women’s tournament and also organise a Children’s League, it was announced in Mumbai on Friday.

According to a media statement issued here, FSDL chairperson Nita Ambani revealed the plans while addressing the Indian Super League (ISL) club owners’ meet here, which also attended by All India Football Federation (AIFF) chief Praful Patel.

“Through the two initiatives of Women’s U17 Tournament and Children’s Leagues, we sincerely hope to further popularise the sport in India,’ Ambani was quoted as saying in the release.

“Hosting of the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in 2017 has ignited the interest amongst youngsters towards football and I am certain that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020 will further accelerate this journey,” she added.

Over 100 girls will participate in a four-team format for U17 women’s tournament organised under the aegis of AIFF. India is hosting FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup in October 2020,” it said adding the tournament is scheduled to be held in mid-November.

The Under-17 Women’s Tournament is aimed to provide an opportunity for the players to showcase their talent for selection to the Indian team.

It was also announced that the ISL Children’s Leagues will feature over 38,000 children under 6, 8, 10 and 12-year age groups across 12 states over the next 3 years.

In the first phase, the Children’s Leagues will commence in 3 states – West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya, covering 15 districts, each having its own league.

“By 2021-22, the Children’s Leagues are expected to have a footprint in 40 districts across 12 states with participation from over 38,000 children,” it said.