Wicket-keeper batting Sushma Verma will lead the Board President’s XI during the two warm-up games against South Africa women starting in Surat on September 20.

Verma will have spinner Devika Vaidya as her deputy during the two practice games to be held in Surat on September 20 and September 22 ahead of the five-match T20Is and three-game One-day International series.

Rookies Pooja Vastrakar and Priya Punia were also included in the 15-member squad, which also features some players who were rewarded for their performances during the Womens T20 challenger series earlier this year.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met in Mumbai on Friday to pick the Board President’s XI squad for two warm-up games against South Africa Women. The matches will be held in Surat on September 20 and 22nd prior to the Paytm T20 and ODI Trophy,” BCCI said in a release. The Indian women’s team for the T20I and ODI series will be announced later.

Board President’s XI: Sushma Verma (c), Devika Vaidya (vice-captain), Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Jasia Aktar, MD Thirushkamini, Madhuri Mehta, Tarannum Pathan, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Joshi, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar.

Schedule: Five-Match T20I series to be held in Surat. September 24: First T20I: India vs South Africa; September 26: Second T20I: India vs South Africa; September 29: Third T20I: (D/N) India vs South Africa; October 1: Fourth T20I: (D/N) India vs South Africa; October 4: Fifth T20I: (D/N) India vs South Africa; Three-Match ODI series to be held in Baroda; October 9: First ODI: India vs South Africa; October 11: Second ODI: India vs South Africa; October 14: Third ODI: India vs South Africa.