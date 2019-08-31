The BCCI has inducted 17 new umpires in its current panel for the new season (2019-2020), whose count now stands at 126 along with 71 match referees.

The BCCI recently hosted a pre-season workshop at the National Academy for Umpires (NAU) in Nagpur from August 6 to 23 under the guidance of ICC Umpires Educator Denis Burns.

The seminar was attended by senior umpires like S Ravi, Anil Chaudhary, C Shamshuddin, Nitin Menon to name a few.

The topics covered were changes in playing conditions, TV Umpiring simulation.

A train the trainers’ workshop was also conducted, in which 15 ex-umpires attended, and the topics discussed were Communication activities, Competency-based training, Monitoring & ICC Coaching and training activities.

An induction programme for the newly qualified umpires to the BCCI Panel Umpires was conducted and the participants were briefed on different topics like managing the game, players, body language, communication between on field umpires & third Umpires and game control.