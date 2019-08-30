Out-of-form senior opener Shikhar Dhawan has been included in the India A side for the last two unofficial One-Day Internationals against South Africa A to get back some form after a wretched tour of the West Indies.

The veteran left-hander, who made a comeback from a hand fracture sustained during 2019 World Cup, totalled 65 runs across five international games that included three Twenty20 Internationals and two ODIs.

He had scores of 1, 23 and 3 in the T20s, while he made 2 and 36 in the two ODIs.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday decided to add Mr Shikhar Dhawan to India A squad for the fourth and fifth one-day against South Africa A,” the BCCI said in a release.

However, it was another setback for Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who is now out of the A series with a thumb injury.

“Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the series owing to an injury to his right thumb,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India release stated.

Shankar was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway when he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. He recently made a comeback in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and was included for the A series.

However, this injury again pegs him back and with Mumbai’s Shivam Dube showing more quality with the willow, it may be a tricky road for the Chennai all-rounder to regain his place in the top-grade.