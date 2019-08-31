Nacho Monreal has left Arsenal for Real Sociedad, the clubs announced on Saturday. The left back, a Spanish international, has signed until the end of next season, the San Sebastian club added.

Along with Monreal, even Mohamed Elneny has left the Gunners and joined Besiktas, the London club announced on Saturday. The midfielder has gone to the Turkish Super Lig side on loan for the rest of the season.

Elneny had joined Arsenal in January 2016 from Swiss side FC Basel. He made 89 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Monreal, 33, returns to the Spanish League six years after leaving Malaga for Arsenal in 2013. The veteran, who can also play centre-back, brings “experience, character and performance” to a young squad, said Real Sociedad.

Monreal made 251 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 10 goals. He won three FA Cups and helped the Gunners to reach the final of last season’s Europa League.

“We would like to thank Nacho for his contribution,” said the Premier League club in a brief statement on their website.

[Inputs from AFP]