Meisnam Mairaba continued his good form while mixed doubles pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar notched up stunning wins over higher-ranked pairs to advance to the finals of the India Junior International Grand Prix in Pune on Saturday.

The Goa-Chattisgarh combine of Crasto and Bhatnagar showed grit as knocked out top seeds Sirawit Sothon and Pornnicha Suwatnodom 23-21, 20-22, 21-16 in the quarterfinals.

The duo, who had won titles at the All India Junior Ranking Tournaments in Panchkula and Bangalore, then gave ample display of their fitness as they knocked out the Japanese fourth seeds Tsubasa Kawamura and Hinata Suzuki 18-21, 21-16, 21-13 in 44 minutes to enter the finals.

They will now take on the Thai second seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Ratchapol Makkasasithorn in the summit clash.

In men’s singles, Manipur’s Meiraba was simply unstoppable as he cruised to the men’s singles final with a 21-19, 21-12 win over third seed Kok Jing Hong.

Meiraba, who had won the Russian Junior White Nights championship, earlier dismissed Malaysian qualifier Justin Hoh Shou Wei 21-16, 21-12.

In the finals, he will meet the winner of the semi-final between Japanese Shotaru Inamitsu and Malaysian qualifier Ken Yon Ong.

In girls’ singles, eighth seeded Treesa Jolly’s campaign was cut short in the quarter-finals by second seed Riko Gunji 21-11, 21-13 while qualifier Meghana Reddy Mareddy also lost 18-21, 13-21 to fourth seed Pornpicha Choeikeewong.

Kerala’s Treesa, however, teamed up with Varshini Viswanath Sri to enter the semi-finals in girls’ doubles.

The second seeds came back from a game down to edge Sahithi Bandi and Drithi Yatheesh 18-21, 21-17, 21-14.

Tanisha Crasto is also in contention in the girls’ doubles section as well. Aditi Bhatt and she, seeded fourth, made short work of Japan’s Riko Gunji and Miyu Takahashi 22-20, 21-15 en route to the last-four stage.

Sixth-seeded duo of Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam rebounded from the loss of the first game to inflict a 13-21, 21-19, 21-18 loss on the Thai second seeds Tanadon Punpanich and Sirawit Sothon in boys’ doubles quarters.

The top seeds in this section, Thanawin Madee and Ratchapol Makkasasithorn suffered a shock 20-22, 21-17, 20-22 defeat at the hands of unseeded combine of Asghar Herfanda and Rian Canna Varo of Indonesia.