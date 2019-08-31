Asian Games gold medallist shot putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor on Saturday clinched a silver medal with a best throw of 20.09m in his last attempt during an athletic meet at Decin, Czech Republic.

Tajinder, who was awarded with the Arjuna Award this year, couldn’t meet the World Championship standard but his efforts were good enough to earn him a silver medal at the event.

The 24-year-old Indian, who has a personal best of 20.75m, has already qualified for World championship being the Area champion following his gold-winning feat at Asian Athletics Championships in April this year.