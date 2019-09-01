Jasprit Bumrah became just the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick as Virat Kohli and Co dominated the West Indies on day two in the second match in Jamaica on Saturday.

After India finished their innings on 416 thanks to Hanuma Vihari’s first Test hundred and a fine half-century by Ishant Sharma, it was the Bumrah show all the way. The 25-year-old pacer bowled a devastating spell of 6/16 in 9.1 overs to leave the hosts reeling at 87/7 at the end of day’s play.

Also Read – Vihari’s ton, Ishant’s fifty, Bumrah’s hat-trick: How India produced the perfect day in Jamaica

In his fourth over, Bumrah dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries to claim a stunning hat-trick. He was helped in the process by Kohli as the skipper decided to take DRS for the third wicket even as the bowler himself wasn’t sure of the decision.

This was also Bumrah’s second consecutive five-wicket haul as he had taken one in West Indies’ second innings in the first Test. Fans and experts alike were left in awe of the speedster’s talent and hailed him for his incredible feat.

Watch Bumrah’s hat-trick here: