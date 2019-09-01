Defending champion Naomi Osaka consoling a tearful Coco Gauff will go down as the lasting memory from their third-round US Open showdown billed as “the future of women’s tennis”.

World No 1 Osaka overpowered 15-year-old Gauff 6-3, 6-0 in 65 minutes to keep her title defense on track before sharing a warm embrace with an opponent overwhelmed by the occasion in the New York spotlight.

The emotional clash was followed by tearful on-court interviews, with Osaka asking Gauff to join her at the microphone as they met at the net.

“It was kind of instinctive because when I shook her hand, I saw that she was kind of tearing up a little. Then it reminded me how young she was,” Osaka said. “I wanted her to have her head high, not walk off the court sad. I want her to, like, be aware that she’s accomplished so much and she’s still so young.”

The gesture was appreciated by everyone, with tennis fans and players praising the top seed for sporting spirit. Osaka herself tweeted that Gauff was a warrior while several WTA players hailed the Japanese star on social media.

Keep your head up, you’ve got so much to be proud of. Warrior 🔥💪 @CocoGauff pic.twitter.com/JPMKFpweB9 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) September 1, 2019

This support is what tennis should be about 👏🏾👏🏾 well done @Naomi_Osaka_ @CocoGauff https://t.co/irFvpKLdLe — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) September 1, 2019

I loved what I saw on court with @Naomi_Osaka_ and @CocoGauff ! This is the beauty of sports! You guys are amazing! ❤️👏🏾 — Taylor Townsend (@TaylorTownsend) September 1, 2019

Proud to have Naomi Osaka as our number 1. What a moment. — Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) September 1, 2019

Congratulations to @Naomi_Osaka_, who showed greatness on and off the court. @CocoGauff now knows what she needs to do to get to No. 1. How fortunate we all are to have witnessed the dawning of a new era in women’s tennis. #USOpen — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2019

Great match @CocoGauff and @Naomi_Osaka_ the future of the tennis is in great hands #USOpen — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) September 1, 2019

Congrats to @Naomi_Osaka_ on moving forward. That was a well fought match. Hats off to Coco, her future is very very very bright !!!!!! #USOpen2019 — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 1, 2019

A year ago Naomi Osaka accepted the comfort of Serena Williams on Ashe, today she extended that same genuine warmth to Coco Gauff. Tennis is in good hands. — Jane McManus (@janesports) September 1, 2019

Naomi Osaka: "When I shook her hand, I saw that she was tearing up a little. It reminded me how young she was.



"I wanted her to have her head high, not walk off the court sad. I want her to be aware that she's accomplished so much and she's still so young.” #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vrAvfXTtFe — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 1, 2019

Class act @Naomi_Osaka_ . That was very special to watch. Tennis is going to be lit for a long time! #USOpen2019 — Kelley O'Hara (@kelleymohara) September 1, 2019

"After the match I think she proved she’s a true athlete. For me the definition of an athlete is someone who on the court treats you like their worst enemy but after they treat you like you're their best friend. And I think that's what she did today" - Coco Gauff on Naomi Osaka — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) September 1, 2019

Tonight's moment between Osaka & Gauff is so iconic & we're gonna remember it for a long time. Osaka gave us a glimpse of what it means to her to witness Gauff's journey, how she relates it to her own, how they are both impacting so many people. It's all connected & lovely to see — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) September 1, 2019

Seeing Black Girls taking care of each other on court is everything. Naomi Osaka is a class act!!! #USOpen2019 — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) September 1, 2019

Naomi Osaka gracious in victory.

Coco Gauff gracious in defeat.

Great moment at #USOpen.#Imnotcryingyourecrying. pic.twitter.com/rtcraFFZoa — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) September 1, 2019

Naomi Osaka is just class personified. Some competitors maintain that boundary when talking to or about their opponents, always on edge, but Osaka has been endearing to everyone. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 1, 2019