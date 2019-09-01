Mahindra & Mahindra has decided to end it’s 25-year association as stadium sponsor with Mumbai Hockey Association Limited, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

The company has declined MHAL’s request of funds for the maintenance of the Mahindra Stadium in Churchgate. This decision has left the hockey association “shocked” and baffled”.

Mahindra & Mahindra has written a letter to MHAL, wishing the association all the best for their future endeavours apart from stating the fact that it cannot allocate additional funds.

The MHAL would make money by renting the space behind the stands for private functions but they’ve been struggling to meet the high cost of maintaining the stadium.

“Maintenance of a stadium is a big ask.” the report quoted MHAL president Mangha Singh Bakshi as saying.

“Right from the pitch to the stands to the players dormitory, everything needs to be maintained whether there are matches held or not. There are other expenses like the staff which the MHAL has to manage from its own pocket. We are hoping some corporate will come to our rescue.”