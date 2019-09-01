Indian golfer Shiv Kapur finished the week with a two-under 70 to sign off tied-10th at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta on Sunday.

The Indian ended with a four-day total to nine-under 279. The tied-10th was Kapur’s best finish since December last year, when he was sixth at Indonesian Masters.

At the top, Argentina’s Miguel Carballo made one of the biggest comebacks of his career by overturning a six-shot deficit to win the title at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

Carballo, who topped the Asian Development Tour Order of Merit last year, closed with a flawless five-under 67 to clinch his maiden Asian Tour title by three shots over Korea’s Yikuen Chang with his winning total of 17-under 271.

Overnight leader by six shots, Naraajie Emerald Ramadhan Putra of Indonesia dropped five shots in last six holes to drop to fourth. He carded 78 and was fourth at 12-under and finished five shots behind Carballo. Jazz Janewattananond (71) was T-6th at 10-under.

Among other Indians, Rashid Khan (70) was T-16 at eight-under, while first round leader Viraj Madappa (69), Chiragh Kumar (69) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (68) were T-22 at seven-under and Om Prakash Chouhan (72) was T-29th.

Khalin Joshi (72), S Chikkarangappa (73) and Kshitij Naved Kaul (70) were T-41st and Aman Raj (75) slipped way down to T-48 after having been in contention for first two days.

Carballo stormed off the blocks quickly with an opening birdie before adding two more birdies on holes four and six to his card.

After making the turn in 33, he birdied again on the 10th before an audacious 30-foot putt from the edge of the green on 13 saw him make another birdie which gave him the outright lead after overnight leader Naraajie three-putted for a bogey there.