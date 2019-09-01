Young Indian racer Jehan Daruvala moved to second position in the drivers’ title race after finishing third in round 6 in the FIA Formula 3 championship in Spa, Belgium.

Daruvala had earned his first pole position of the season and exited the first corner of the first race ahead but Pedro Piquet, son of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet, took advantage of Indian’s slip stream to overtake him after Eau Rouge.

Daruvala continued to lose ground and fell all the way to fourth in the race which is a support event to the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix.

The Indian pushed hard and was able to move back into second place, behind Piquet. A virtual safety car was declared and the timing of the call affected Jehan, causing him to lose four seconds.

Later, Daruvala’s Prema teammate, Robert Shwartzman managed to use his DRS (Drag Reduction System) to drive right around Jehan.

The Indian eventually finished third, behind Shwartzman, while Piquet bagged his first win in the FIA F3 championship.

Race 2 starting order is decided on, Race 1 results in reverse order for the top 8.

He started sixth and had a good start, quickly moving up into fourth. Two racers in front of him had an incident and one of the cars while re-joining, came right in front of him. Daruvala had to lift off to avoid a collision, which allowed another racer to overtake.

The Indian then got back one position and finished eventually in fifth place. New Zealand’s Marcus Armstrong won the race.

“On the first lap of Race 1, I bottomed quite a lot through Eau Rouge so Piquet flew by me before Les Combes. I was pretty confident I could stay with him, but the virtual safety car came out at the last chicane and somehow I lost a lot of time. I knew that the guys behind me were going to have DRS and it was going to be tricky. Third is not ideal, but it’s not bad,” said Daruvala, who has moved up to second from third in the championship standings with 129 points behind team mate Shwartzman (152).

There are still two rounds remaining and the next race will be held alongside the Italian Grand Prix.