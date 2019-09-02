Sumit Nagal, who had qualified for the main draw of the US Open last week, went down in the first round in his return to the ATP Challenger circuit.

The 22-year-old Indian lost lost 1-6, 5-7 to Giulio Zeppieri in his opener at Genoa Challenger in Italy. The Italian world No 470 broke him early in the first and maintained his lead throughout. Nagal, who is currently the world No 190, fought harder in the second set, getting a break back, but was unable to take it to a decider.

Last Monday, Nagal was playing Roger Federer at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and took the first set to suddenly make the tennis world notice. A week earlier, he won three matches to qualify for his first-ever Grand Slam main draw.

The Indian will be playing more Challengers after this.“Well, it’s going to be just Challengers, challengers until I break the Top 100. So yeah, that’s how it is. I want to do it [break into the Top 100] this year. That’s why I have clay court challengers lined up for the rest of the year. That’s what I am chasing,” he had said after his first-round match in New York.