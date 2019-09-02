The Alipore court in Kolkata on Monday issued an arrest warrant against India pacer Mohammad Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with a domestic violence case filed by the cricketer’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan, reported ANI.

The 28-year-old, who is currently part of the Indian team for the tour of West Indies, has been asked to surrender within 15 days or apply for bail.

Earlier in March, the right-arm pacer was formally charged with domestic violence and sexual harassment by the Kolkata Police after wife Jahan levelled multiple allegations against him.

News about the discord with Jahan became public last year when she accused Shami of domestic violence and extra martial affairs on Facebook. Their divorce case is currently sub-judice.

Before the tour of West Indies, Shami reportedly had his US visa rejected on domestic violence charges. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India came to his rescue and helped the bowler get a clearance from the US Embassy.