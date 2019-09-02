India continued their fine run at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Rio de Janeiro as they bagged two medals in the 10m air rifle mixed team event on Monday.

Apurvi Chandela and Deepak Kumar finished with gold while Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Panwar clinched the bronze.

Moudgil and Panwar beat Hungarian duo of Eszter Meszaros and Sidi Peter to ensure a podium finish.

In the final, Chandela and Kumar dominated from the start and beat China’s Quian Yang and Yu Hoanan by 16-6.

This was India’s fourth gold medal at the ongoing World Cup after Yashaswini Deswal won the 10m air pistol gold medal earlier on Sunday to join Elavenil Valarivan and Abhishek Verma.

World number one in women’s 10m air rifle Chandela, partnered Kumar to win India their fourth gold medal ensuring an unprecedented top finish for India across all four ISSF world cup stages this year including the junior world cup.

Moudgil and Panwar representing India 2, who won the previous two world cup editions of the same event, provided the icing on the cake with a bronze.

Chandela and Kumar blew away the Chinese pair of Yang Qian and Yu Haonan in an one-sided final. India won eight of the 11 single-shot duels between the teams, where the combined score of one pair is compared to that of the other and the higher total awarded two points. The first to 16 points wins and this is the format, which will be used in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well.

After comfortably getting through round one of qualification, the experienced pair topped the board after 20 individual shots in round two, featuring the top eight teams from the previous round. Their total of 419.1 enabled them to get straight into the gold medal match where they found themselves against the Chinese pair who had come in second with 418.7.

Anjum and Divyansh shot 418.0 to place fourth and qualified for the bronze medal match against the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Peter Sidi, who shot 418.6 to finish third. The young duo also won their bronze-medal match against the Hungarians with relative ease, chalking out a 16-10 result.

India now has a total of four gold, one silver and two bronze for a total of seven medals in the Rio world cup with just the 10m mixed team air pistol event left. No other team has more than a single gold so far and therefore India are sure to finish table-toppers whatever the result of the last event.