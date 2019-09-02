The Board of Control for Cricket in India officials will be talking to Mohammad Shami’s legal counsel in the next couple of days to get an update after a court in Kolkata issued an arrest warrant against the India pacer on Monday in connection with the domestic violence case filed by his estranged wife Hasin Jahan.

“We are aware of the situation and the first thing we are doing on Tuesday is to speak to Shami’s lawyer,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added: “We want to get a full update on the case. The officials in BCCI has spoken to Shami before the start of the fourth day. We need to be prepared for any eventuality. At this point we are dependant on whatever Shami’s lawyer briefs us. Tomorrow, the selectors need to be apprised whether 28-year-old Shami is available for the South Africa Test series.”

Shami has been locked in a legal battle with Jahan after the latter accused the cricketer of domestic violence, infidelity and match fixing which briefly put his BCCI central contract on hold.

His named was restored in the central contract list after a BCCI inquiry cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However on Monday, Alipore Court asked Shami to surrender in 15 days as he has failed to appear in court despite repeated summons being issued after the police filed the chargesheet.

Shami, who is currently in the West Indies for the Test series, is not a part of the three-match T20 International series against South Africa starting in Dharamsala on September 15 but is expected to feature in the three Tests beginning from October 2 in Visakhapatnam.