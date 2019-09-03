India produced a top-notch bowling performance in a clinical 257-run demolition of the West Indies in the second Test in Jamaica on Monday as a 2-0 series victory put them on top of ICC World Test Championship points table.

The victory was 28th in Tests for Virat Kohli making him the most successful Indian captain in the longest format.

Chasing a near-impossible target of 468, West Indies batting once again failed to show stomach for a good fight despite starting the day well, as they caved in for 210 in 59.5 overs, well inside the fourth day.

It was one of the most satisfying tours for skipper Virat Kohli as his team had clean sweep in two formats (3-0 in T20Is and 2-0 in Tests) while poor weather robbed them in another format (2-0 in 3-match ODI series).

The bowling quartet of Ishant Sharma (2/37 in 12 overs), Mohammed Shami (3/65 in 16 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (1/31 in 11 overs) and lone spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/58 in 16.5 overs) were relentless in their pursuit of maintaining a tight leash on the home team batsmen.

Such was India’s dominance in the two Test matches that West Indies couldn’t even cross 250 in any of their four innings and the only half-century was scored by Shamarh Brooks (50) in this game.

The win took India’s points tally to 120 after two games and they lead the nine-team table even though Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are yet to begin their bilateral campaign as a part of the championship.

Bowlers step up once again

As the dark clouds hovered over the Sabina Park during the post-lunch session, the Indian bowlers upped the ante getting four wickets in the first hour after lunch to ensure that there isn’t any inordinate delay in achieving the desired result.

The writing was on the cards and skipper Virat Kohli effected a brilliant run-out in the post lunch session.

Starting the second session at 145/4, West Indies lost five wickets in just over an hour adding only 65 runs as a physically indisposed Darren Bravo was replaced using the new concussion substitute rule.

In the post-lunch session substitute Jermaine Blackwood (38) got a a delivery from Bumrah that pitched on length and moved a shade to take an outside edge which was gobbled up by Rishabh Pant.

The Sharmarh Brooks (50)-Blackwood partnership yielded 61 runs for the fifth wicket. Brooks was lucky to survive in the pre-lunch session when he was dismissed off a no-ball by Jadeja but not so much in the post-lunch session when Kohli’s quick reflexes brought about his downfall.

Brooks pushed one towards point and started to amble across as Kohli sprinted from his cover position and picked the ball and in turned in the same motion to get his direct throw on target.

Jahmar Hamilton’s (0) debut ended on a bad note with Jadeja snuffing him out in the slips and then Shami removed Rahkeem Cornwall with an off-cutter that got the inside edge of his bat to Pant behind the stumps as Shami and Jadeja completed the formalities.

Hanuma Vihari was declared the player of the match.

(With PTI inputs)