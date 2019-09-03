Shubhankar Sharma’s hopes to join colleague Anirban Lahiri on the PGA Tour went up in smoke after finishing Tied-46th in the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The Indian star, who had missed the cut in first two events and needed to finish sole sixth to make the card, was still in with a chance till the second round before a disappointing 77 on the third day ruined it all.

He finished the week with a three-under 69 and a total of four-under 284. Sharma will now need to work on his world rankings to get a few invites to PGA Tour and focus on the European Tour, where he has full right after two wins in 2018.

Sharma, who shot six-under 66 on first day, had three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle in his final round. Lahiri, after finishing T-6 and T-7 in his two starts, missed the Tour Championships needing to rush back home after being warned about Hurricane Dorian hitting Florida, where he stays.

Lahiri took the 10th spot on the Finals list and will have a exempt status, but may not get to play some of the big events like the Players unless he turns in some good performances before that. He will begin his new season in a couple of week.

Tom Lewis carded a final-round 65 to win by five strokes at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship and joined 24 other players in earning 2019-20 membership through the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.