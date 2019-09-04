Top-seed Prajnesh Gunneswaran progressed to the pre-quarterfinals of the Jinan Open with a straight-set win over Japanese qualifier Renta Tokuda on Wednesday.

Playing his first tournament after losing the US Open first round, the left-handed Indian raced to a 6-2 6-2 win in the second round of the USD 162480 hard court ATP Challenger tournament.

Prajnesh broke his rival four times and saved both the breakpoints he faced in the 63-minute contest.

In the doubles, fourth-seeded Indian pair of Saketh Myneni and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan overcame Japan’s Shintaro Imai and Toshihide Matsui 6-4 6-3 in their opening round.

It would have been an all-Indian quarter-final but Hiroki Moriya and Goncalo Oliveira knocked out N Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan 3-6 7-6(2) 10-7 in the other first-round match in the top half of the draw.

Now Myneni and Nedunchezhiyan will take on Moriya and Oliveira.

Another Indian in the fray is Divij Sharan, who along with his top-seeded partner Mathew Ebden had prevailed 6-2 6-7(6) 11-9 over Steven Diez and Enrique Lopez Perez on Tuesday.

Sasi Kumar Mukund, who had reached the final last week in Baotou, had made a first-round exit with a 3-6 3-6 defeat against Shuichi Sekiguchi.