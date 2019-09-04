The Badminton Association of India on Wednesday announced a 23-member Indian squad for the BWF World Junior Championships to be held in Kazan, Russia between September 30 to October 13.

The boys’ singles challenge will be led by Tamil Nadu’s Sathish Kumar who has amassed an impressive total of 925 points from the All India Junior Ranking tournaments held in Panchkula and Bangalore in August.

Besides Sathish, Nagpur’s Rohan Gurbani, Manipur’s Maisnam Meiraba and Pranav Rao Gandham of Telengana will be representing India in boys’ singles.

The girls’ team will be spearheaded by Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir who secured a total of 813 points from the two ranking tournaments. Tasnim will be joined by Uttarakhand’s Aditi Bhatt and Unnati Bisht, and Karnataka’s Trisha Hegde.

While considering the player’s selection, each of the leg winners got 500 while the runner-up bagged 425. The semi-finallists will receive 388 points, quarter-finals 275 and pre-quarter-finals 192.

For the girls’ doubles, Aditi Bhatt and Goa’s Tanisha Crasto will be leading the Indian charge after securing back-to-back wins in the two ranking tournaments that gave them a whopping total of 1000 points.

In the boys’ doubles category, Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam from Manipur will be the biggest hopes from the Indian contingent after topping the table with 852 points from two tournaments.

Tanisha Crasto will also lead the charge in mixed doubles with Chattisgarh partner Ishaan Bhatnagar after the pair’s brilliant run in the two ranking tournaments. The pair topped the ranking table after winning both the ranking tournaments and locking 1000 points with the wins.

“While selecting the squad, BAI has looked into the performances of the young shuttlers at the two All India Junior Ranking tournaments held in Panchkula and Bangalore last month and considered the cumulative ranking points each of them earned,” said BAI general secretary Ajay K Singhania.

In the previous edition, Lakshya Sen brought India’s fifth boys’ singles bronze medal. The coaching team will be headed by Junior National coach Sanjay Mishra and the team will be undergoing a training camp between September 13 and 27 in Bengaluru.