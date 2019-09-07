The Cricket Association of Bengal on Saturday announced that it will hold its 85th Annual General Meeting cum elections on September 28 as per diktat from Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The Supreme Court-appointed COA on Friday made it clear that all the state associations have to complete their elections by September 28 since the notice for BCCI polls has to be issued 21 days prior to October 22.

“The state associations are required to send the names of their representatives to the BCCI for the BCCI elections on September 28,” the COA directive had said.

The CAB had originally planned for October 1 but now they have to conduct their AGM three days earlier, even as it falls on the Mahalaya, a state holiday.

While former India captain Sourav Ganguly will file his nomination for the president’s post, it remains to be seen whether he faces any contest from his rival camp. As of now, there is no credible face to oppose the former India captain.

The CAB had last held its AGM in 2015 under Jagmohan Dalmiya era, when the former BCCI president was elected unopposed for an eighth consecutive term.

In 2016, the CAB had to cancel their AGM in 2016 under “supervening circumstances” arising out of the Supreme Court order on Lodha Committee’s report.

The Odisha Cricket Association on Saturday issued a circular stating that it will have its AGM cum elections on September 27 following the guidelines of the CoA. The last date for filing nominations is September 20.