Karandeep Kochhar rounded off the week with a card of two-under 70 to log his first Top-10 finish on the Asian Tour in close to two years at Taipei on Sunday. Kochhar totaled 11-under 277 with rounds of 67-71-69-70 at the $500,000 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship and picked up just under $8,500 for his efforts.

Kochhar, who had a career-best Tied-second with six others at the Panasonic Open India in 2017, was the best Indian finisher on Sunday as he had three birdies against one bogey. Korea’s Yikeun Chang finally ended his title drought when he closed with a flawless six-under-par 66 to seal a three-shot victory for his maiden Asian Tour title.

The 25-year-old Chang, a three-time runner-up on the Asian Tour, overcame a one-shot deficit as he rode a hot putter to return with a bogey-free round highlighted by six birdies at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

Among other Indians, Shiv Kapur shot a third straight 70 to finish at nine-under 279 for a T-17, while Aman Raj (72) had a steady T-21 finish at eight-under. Viraj Madappa, who shot 65 on the second day, finished with a 72 at T-25.

Abhijit Chadha (73) was T-41, while S Chikkarangappa (71) and Ajeetesh Sandhu (69), a former winner here, were T-46. Daniel Chopra (72) was T-61.

Chang would take home a winner’s prize purse of USD 90,000 following his breakthrough and his winning total of 21-under-par 267 would also mark the record lowest 72-hole score in the tournament’s 10-year history.

Talented Thai rookie Kosuke Hamamoto continued his fine form to sign for a bogey-free 67 and record his best result yet on the Asian Tour with his second-place finish. The 20-year-old Hamamoto has impressively kept the bogeys off his card for the last 52 holes.

Local player Chan Shih-Chang was disappointed not to recapture the trophy on home soil after battling to a 70 to finish in third place on 271.

Gangjee gets best finish in 13 months

Rahil Gangjee savoured his best result in 13 months, finishing Tied 10th at Fujisankei Classic after returning his third successive three-under 68 in Yamanashi, Japan on Sunday. The Indian golfer, who once had a hole-in-one on a Par-4 in the US, had an eagle on a Par-4 as he aggregated five-under 279 for T-10.

His earlier rounds were 75, 68 and 68 as he bounced back from a disappointing first round. With this finish Gangjee moves to 62nd on the money list.

It was Gangjee’s best finish since he won the Louis Philippe Cup on the Asian Development Tour last year in August. Before that he won the Panasonic Open Japan in April and earned a two-year exemption till end of 2020 on Japan Tour.

Sang-Hyun Park started the final Round four shots behind the leader but made a splendid charge with bogey free 6-under card.

While Chan Kim and Ho-Sung Choi battled head-to-head in the final group, Sang-Hyun Park quietly moved up the leader board and grabbed a come-from-behind win. This was his second Japan Tour win.

Sang-Hyun Park has been without a win for three years. He was T-16 at this year’s British Open, which was the highest finish amongst the Asian players.