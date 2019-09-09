Mumbai’s Aryaveer Agarwal clinched the bronze medal at Western Asian Youth Chess championships underway in the national capital.

He won the bronze despite starting the campaign as 17th seed.

Though Aryaveer lost his first round against ultimate champion Vaz Ethan, he held three-higher rated players in successive rounds and finished his campaign with an impressive 5.5 points out of the possible 7 games, a media statement issued here on Monday said.

Aryaveer, who trains at South Mumbai Chess Academy, created a flutter by beating top seed Ubaydullaev Mukhammadiso of Uzbekistan.