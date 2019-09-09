World Cup silver medallist Sanjeev Rajput shot a steady 1172 in the men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event in the qualification round of the national shooting trials, in New Delhi on Monday.

The seasoned Haryana shooter will go into Tuesday’s finals high on confidence as the second-placed Parul Kumar of the Indian Air Force was way behind with 1164.

Thomas George of Kerala topped the men’s 25m Rapid Fire trials with a score of 580.

Two shooters in this category made both the senior and junior finals.

Vijayveer Sidhu shot identical score of 580 to finish second in the senior qualification and top the juniors.

Adarsh Singh also made it through to both finals, shooting 578 in seniors for a fifth place finish with the same score earning him a second spot in the juniors.

Tuesday has three event finals lined up – women’s 10m air rifle, men’s rapid fire pistol and men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions.