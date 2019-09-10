India’s Ronaldo Laitonjam created an Asian record for men’s junior 200m time trial event at the Track Asia Cup cycling competition in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After winning two gold medal on day one, Ronaldo clocked 10.065 seconds in the qualifying round to break the previous record held by China’s Liu Qi, who had completed the race in 10.149 seconds in 2018.

“Qualifying for the finals was in my mind but when I saw the score board, I was surprised and happy,” an elated Ronaldo, a junior world champion team member, said.

Table-toppers India continued their medal rush, capturing three more medals to add to the 12 that the country won on day one at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium.

On the opening, India won 12 medals including four gold, thanks to their junior teams in both men’s and women’s category.

Venkappa Shiva K (3:30.106s) added one gold to India’s kitty by winning individual Pursuit (3 Km) of men junior, while Mula Ram of SAINCA (3:31.833s) and Labib Ali of Iran 3:53.723s claimed silver and bronze respectively.

In the elite men’s 4km individual pursuit event, India’s Punam Chand captured the silver medal falling just short against Malaysia’s Emam Firdaus Mohammad Zamri, who won the gold medal. Dimitry Potapenko of Kazakhstan clinched the bronze medal.

But it was double delight for India in elite women’s 3km individual pursuit race. Elangbam Devi and Irungbam Devi gave India a silver-bronze finish in the event.

In the gold-medal race, Elangbam clocked 4.02:345 minutes. She was beaten by Uzbekistan’s Renata Baymetova who clocked 3.53:120 seconds. The bronze medal was won by Irungbam Devi who clocked 4:01.398 minutes to beat Alyona Abramchuk of Kazakhstan and gave India their second medal of the event.

India’s second team – Sports Authority of India National Cycling Academy – was also in the medal list as Swasti Singh won the bronze medal in junior women’s 2 km individual pursuit.

Kristina Titovskaya of Kazakhstan won the gold while Yanina Kuskova of Uzbekistan captured silver.

In the qualifying rounds of 200m time trial of junior and elite categories, India dominated the proceedings. After the record-breaking performance by Ronaldo, Nikita Nisha won the qualifying round of junior women’s with a timing of 11:945 seconds.

Esow Alben, a two-time junior world champion, finished second behind Tsz Chun Law of Hong Kong in the elite men’s category. The Indian clocked 10:319 seconds compared to Law’s 10:190 seconds. Amarjeet Singh Nagi of India finished third.

Harshveer Singh had to deal with a disappointing end in the elite men’s 15km scratch race as he failed to finish on the podium.

In a world class field, the Indian finished fifth as the gold was captured by Muhammad Shaari of Malaysia. Denis Burnashov and Alexandr Bekenov, both from Kazakhstan, won the silver and bronze medals respectively.