The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League announced on Tuesday that the final of the seventh season would be played in Ahmedabad on October 19.

The organisers also through a media statement declared Ahmedabad as the venue for the play-offs, where two eliminators, semifinals will be played apart from the final.

The eliminators will take place on October 14, while the semi-finals will be played on October 16.

Currently, out of the 12 teams, Dabang Delhi KC are the table toppers with 59 points, while Bengal Warriors are on the second spot.

Schedule for playoffs:

October 14:

Eliminator 1: League Rank 3 vs League Rank 6

Eliminator 2: League Rank 4 vs League Rank 5

October 16:

Semi Final 1: League Rank 1 vs Winner - Eliminator 1

Semi Final 2: League Rank 2 vs Winner - Eliminator 2

October 19:

Final: Winner - Semi Final 1 vs Winner - Semi Final 2.