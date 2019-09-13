Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat, World Championship silver medalist Anjum Moudgil and Youth Olympics champion Saurabh Chaudhary won their respective National Shooting Trial events at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi on Friday.

Rahi won the women’s 25m Pistol T7 trial while Anjum emerged victorious in the women’s 50m Rifle Prone and Saurabh quite unsurprisingly won the men’s 10m Air Pistol T6 trials to extend their good forms.

Rahi was unstoppable on Friday, first shooting a classy 586 in qualification to top it and then demolished the finals field with a 39, falling just one short of Hungarian Veronika Major’s finals world record score of 40.

Annu Raj Singh of Air India was way behind with a 35.

In the other Olympic event final, Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Chaudhary dished out another world-class performance with a 245.4 to win the T6 men’s 10m Air Pistol final, falling short of his own finals world record score by 0.9.

Statemate Shravan Kumar was way behind, finishing second with a 243.9.

World number two women’s 10m Air Rifle exponent Anjum Moudgil notched up a second victory in two days, winning the women’s 50m Rifle Prone T7 trials after winning the T6 on Thursday. He shot 621.3 to emerge on top.