Ruchita Rajendra Vinerkar of the Indian Railways won the women’s 10m Air Pistol national shooting trial T6 on Monday at New Delhi’s Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, getting the better of Tamil Nadu’s Shri Nivetha by a margin of 237.6 to 236.8 in the finals. Shikha Narwal of Haryana finished third with 216.8.

Ruchita had earlier grabbed the eighth and final qualifying spot with a score of 570 after the 60-shot qualification round. Shri Nivetha had topped qualification with a score of 582.

Other winners in the day included Rajasthan’s Aadhya Tayal who won the junior women’s 10m Air Pistol and Haryana’s Shikha who triumphed in the youth category of the same event.