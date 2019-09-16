In an unprecedented development, a member of the India women cricket team was allegedly approached to fix matches earlier this year, prompting the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit to lodge an FIR against two individuals on Monday.

The alleged incident, which the player reported to the Board’s ACU, took place in February, ahead of the limited-overs home series against England.

Ajit Singh Shekhawat, who heads the ACU, confirmed the events that unfolded. “She is India cricketer and an international cricketer so the ICC conducted an inquiry into it,” Shekhawat said.

He added, “The ICC warned the person who made the approach and informed us and acknowledged that the cricketer has done the right thing by reporting the approach.”

The ACU has registered a First Information Report with the Bengaluru police against two individuals, Rakesh Bafna and Jitendra Kothari, for the alleged approach.