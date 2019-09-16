Darren Stevens on Monday became the oldest player to score a first-class double-hundred since Walter Keeton in 1949 after his knock of 237 put Kent in control against Yorkshire on day three in the 2019 County Championship.

After Duanne Olivier ran through Kent’s top-order, Stevens walked out to bat when his side were reeling at 39/5 during the 11th over. But he turned around their fortunes with an important 346-run stand with Sam Billings, who remained not-out on 138. It was the highest partnership in the County Championship this season.

2️⃣3️⃣7️⃣ runs

2️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ balls

2️⃣6️⃣3️⃣ minutes

1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣.3️⃣3️⃣ strike rate

2️⃣8️⃣ fours

9️⃣ sixes



A magical innings from Darren Stevens#SuperKent pic.twitter.com/iB4RlfrrbW — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) September 16, 2019

Veteran Stevens just consumed 225 deliveries during his brilliant knock that was laced with 28 boundaries and nine sixes. The 43-year-old was dismissed by Ajaz Patel during the 75th over and the scoreboard read 385-6 when he walked back to the pavilion.

Darren Stevens @Stevo208 is out for 237 for Kent at Headingley. Stevo's third double century, and his career best. An astonishing innings.



The partnership with Sam Billings was 346. The 5th highest ever partnership for Kent for any wicket, and the best ever for the 6th wicket. pic.twitter.com/jNA5UE4Zum — Martin Shaw (@shawma1) September 16, 2019

In the previous match against Nottinghamshire, Stevens scored 88 in the first innings along with two fifers as he registered match figures of 10/92 as Kent won by 227 runs at Trent Bridge.