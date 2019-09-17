G Sathiyan upset world number 5 Harimoto Tomokazu to give India some bragging points as they went down 3-1 against Japan in the quarter-finals of the 24th ITTF Asian table tennis championships (Championship Division) in Tokyo on Monday.

The 26-year-old did not drop a set in the 11-4, 11-7, 12-10 victory over the 16-year-old Japanese prodigy to provide India the only point.

That amazing moment when you take down the Japanese prodigy and WR 5 Harimoto Tomokazu in the ongoing Asian TT Championships 2019!

But unfortunately we lost to Japan 1-3 after we put up a spirited fight in the Men Team quarterfinals!

The experienced Achanta Sharath Kamal fought well in his first match against Maharu Yoshimura before going down 11-8, 12-10, 11-5, 14-12 and was later outplayed by Harimoto 11-7, 11-0, 11-0.

Takuya Jin defeated Harmeet Desai 11-7, 6-11, 11-6, 11-2 to complete the scoreline.

Earlier, India had defeated Thailand 3-0 to reach the quarterfinals.

However, the women’s team had gone down by an identical margin against Thailand in the first division.